Vienna: HIV-positive man put blood in policewoman’s mouth

"I'm ashamed of it"

"I'm sorry that I put my foot in her mouth. Especially because I know what I went through and how I felt before I was diagnosed. It's the original horror," he affirms and adds: "I'm ashamed of it." Judge Wolfgang Etl asks why he insulted the police officers so violently - in addition to the excess of violence: "I can't explain it. The police often helped me. For example, they saved my mother from being beaten up by my father several times."