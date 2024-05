More than 1.3 million euros for creditors

What can the more than 210 creditors expect? Alphagold Schmuck- und Uhrenvertriebsgesellschaft m.b.H. offered a quota of 20 percent, which was accepted on Tuesday morning. This means that a total of more than 1.3 million euros will be paid out - in four tranches over the next two years. The restructuring plan will be financed with the help of an investor.