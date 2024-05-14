In the state parliament
Sharp opposition criticism of file redactions
The opposition in the Salzburg state parliament, consisting of the SPÖ, KPÖ Plus and the Greens, are taking action against the redaction of files in the Salzburg state parliament. The three parties have jointly commissioned their own expert report.
Martina Berthold (Greens), David Egger (SPÖ) and Natalie Hangöbl (KPÖ Plus) are taking joint action as the opposition against the black-blue state government. The reason for this is the redaction of documents in the state parliament. "We massively criticize this. We are currently experiencing a step backwards in parliamentary control," says Berthold. David Egger takes a similar view: "Our job as the opposition is to exercise control. This is currently being severely curtailed."
"Our role as the opposition also means keeping an eye on the rich and powerful. You can't beat them all to death with the data protection club," says Hangöbl, who feels her role has been curtailed.
The three parties have commissioned their own legal opinion from expert Heinz Mayer. For the opposition, this provides a clear result. For example, each redaction should be examined and decided on individually by the state parliament. However, the end result would be the same with the ÖVP-FPÖ majority. "But we would have a democratic process and not one person alone would decide," says Egger. For Martina Berthold, most requests would be of public interest anyway: "When it comes to green spaces or agricultural land."
