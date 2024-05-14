Sharp opposition criticism of file redactions

The three parties have commissioned their own legal opinion from expert Heinz Mayer. For the opposition, this provides a clear result. For example, each redaction should be examined and decided on individually by the state parliament. However, the end result would be the same with the ÖVP-FPÖ majority. "But we would have a democratic process and not one person alone would decide," says Egger. For Martina Berthold, most requests would be of public interest anyway: "When it comes to green spaces or agricultural land."