AT&S cuts up to 1000 jobs after losses

The intensification of the cost-cutting program has become necessary due to the economic situation. Gerstenmayer: "The 2023/24 financial year was difficult for us and the entire market: inflation, interest rate rises and the multiple crises had a more negative impact on the overall economy than expected." Because people stocked up on cell phones and laptops during the coronavirus pandemic, demand for them has recently fallen - which is also having an impact on AT%S. "People are now traveling more and no longer investing so much in technical equipment. Spending patterns have changed completely."