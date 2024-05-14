Chris Pratt:
Katherine Schwarzenegger can have sex with HIM
Her husband is tall, an action hero in the Marvel universe and a real heartthrob. Nevertheless, Katherine Schwarzenegger dreams of another man from time to time. At least that's what Chris Pratt revealed in an interview with "Entertainment Tonight". The unbelievable thing: The 44-year-old seems to hint that he would even allow the Terminator's daughter a night with the man of her dreams.
Pratt revealed that his wife has a "Hall Pass". It's US slang for a kind of free pass for a fling. It gives a steady partner permission to have one-off sex with a (usually celebrity) crush - should the opportunity ever arise.
Free ticket for sex with Usher?
Who could have a night with the beautiful Katherine according to this bill - is none other than Usher.
Back in January, Pratt wrote after the singer's performance at the Superbowl - with a video of his ecstatic wife dancing to it: "He sings 'Don't let your girl be alone around me'. Did he mean me?"
In an interview, the 44-year-old expanded on this: "She knows every line of his songs. I had no idea until we went on a long drive together and she played Usher. She knows every word. I think Usher is her 'Hall Pass' - and I can even understand that."
Happily married for 5 years
It's hard to assume that the "Guardian of the Galaxy" star, known for his dry sense of humor, isn't really serious about the "free pass". Pratt has been married to the 34-year-old for five years and has daughters Lyla (3) and Eloise (2) with her.
