Pay or agree
Consumer advocates file suit against Facebook
Consumer advocates in Germany have filed a lawsuit against Facebook's parent company Meta. According to the consumer association (VZ), the fact that numerous Facebook and Instagram users had to decide last year to either continue using the services with personalized advertising or pay for freedom from advertising is unlawful.
"It is unacceptable that large companies such as Meta do not adhere to the applicable rules," said VZ-NRW board member Wolfgang Schuldzinski. A Meta spokesperson, however, disagreed and emphasized that the company had complied with the law.
The subscriptions were designed to give people control over whether Meta was allowed to use their data for personalized advertising, the company representative said. According to a ruling by the EU Court of Justice, ad-free subscription models are a legal step towards obtaining people's consent for personalized advertising.
"Deterrently high price"
In the view of the consumer advocates, the "pay or consent" question did not allow for a voluntary choice. This constituted a major breach of data protection. Meta had designed the offer options, including a "deterrently high price", so that users had no choice but to agree to free use - "and thus allow Meta comprehensive user tracking for the purpose of personalized advertisements", the consumer advice center complains.
They also criticize the fact that Meta did not make it sufficiently clear with the ad-free subscription that data was still being collected. "Users who are not aware of this may believe that their user behavior is not being stored after taking out the subscription," says Schuldzinski.
Complaint from Austria
This is not the first time that Meta has got into trouble with consumer protection organizations because of its "pay or consent" approach. In November, the data protection organization noyb filed a complaint with the Austrian data protection authority.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.