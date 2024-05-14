After the Baltimore disaster
Debris from collapsed bridge blown up
Almost seven weeks after the collapse of a large highway bridge in the US city of Baltimore, experts have blown up the remaining debris in a controlled manner. At the end of March, the container ship "Dali" rammed into a support pillar of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, causing the more than 2.5-kilometer-long bridge to collapse.
However, part of the huge bridge structure had crashed onto the ship during the accident, making it impossible to remove it. This part of the bridge was blown up with explosives on Monday (local time) to free the ship underneath.
The damaged "Dali" is still at the scene of the accident, but is to be moved out of the way so that shipping traffic can return to normal. The investigation into the cause of the accident is still ongoing. The 21-strong crew of the "Dali", who come from India and Sri Lanka, are therefore still on board the ship.
Six workers died
Six men died as a result of the accident. The victims were construction workers of Latin American origin who were carrying out repairs on the bridge at the time of the accident. Over the past few weeks, recovery teams had gradually found the bodies of the missing men.
The ship's crew had made an emergency call that day before the collision with the bridge pillar, which probably saved lives - as officials on land then stopped the traffic and prevented any more cars from reaching the bridge.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.