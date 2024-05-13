22-year-old accused of smuggling 100 kilos of drugs

At the age of 22, he was already the head of an international network with a turnover in the millions - but this story will not land the main actor on the front pages of business magazines, but possibly behind bars. Together with his girlfriend, a 20-year-old Austrian woman, the German is said to have smuggled large quantities of drugs and firearms from Spain, Andorra, Germany and Holland to the greater Linz area and resold some of them here in Austria - this has now been announced by the State Office of Criminal Investigation.