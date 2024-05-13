And also firearms
22-year-old accused of smuggling 100 kilos of drugs
A young couple (22 and 20 years old) are said to have operated an international smuggling network from Linz. According to investigators, almost 100 kilograms of drugs such as cocaine, marijuana and heroin as well as firearms and ammunition were allegedly transported, and more than 100 people were questioned and charged.
At the age of 22, he was already the head of an international network with a turnover in the millions - but this story will not land the main actor on the front pages of business magazines, but possibly behind bars. Together with his girlfriend, a 20-year-old Austrian woman, the German is said to have smuggled large quantities of drugs and firearms from Spain, Andorra, Germany and Holland to the greater Linz area and resold some of them here in Austria - this has now been announced by the State Office of Criminal Investigation.
Apartments for drug packaging
The drug ring that was unearthed is believed to have been extremely professionally organized. The young couple, who lived in Linz, are said to have rented several apartments in Spain, where marijuana was packaged and then transported to Austria by parcel service.
The 22-year-old and his girlfriend also got behind the wheel themselves, according to the State Criminal Police Office: The two are said to have used the drug money - they were not in regular employment - to buy a BMW X4 for smuggling trips.
More than 100 charges
In total, investigators believe that the network moved almost 100 kilograms of drugs (marijuana, cocaine, heroin and other substances) and firearms. More than 100 people have already been questioned and reported as users or other distributors.
The quantity of drugs is in the highest order of magnitude known to the law. The penalty is up to 15 years in prison.
Ulrike Breiteneder, Sprecherin der Staatsanwaltschaft Linz
The 22-year-old boss and his girlfriend remain silent about the charges. The couple, for whom the presumption of innocence applies, must stand trial at the beginning of June. "The penalty range is up to 15 years in prison," explains public prosecutor Ulrike Breiteneder.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
