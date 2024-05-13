The future of motorsport is decided in the heart of Graz

Driver analysis in every detail

However, the focus of the simulation professionals in Graz is not only on the vehicle; racing drivers can also be analyzed down to the smallest detail: "We can measure parameters such as pulse, pupil size, sweat development or field of vision. We even have a hood here that can measure brain waves. This allows you to see how much a driver has to concentrate to master a certain corner." This is said to have been the deciding factor for some racing teams when choosing between two potential drivers.