How criminal defense lawyer Mayer became an ox godfather

Kilos of apples

For almost half a century, Mayer has been seen in courtrooms alongside serious criminals. But when the 76-year-old takes off his lawyer's robe, the toughness with which he appears in court is wiped away. Mayer then packs kilos of chopped apples into a bucket and sets off for Hainbuch in the Vienna Woods (Lower Austria) - to his godfather "Martin": "Six years ago, I happened to drive past here. A naturally reared cow gave birth to a calf in the meadow. It fascinated me so much that I kept going back to check on 'Martin', as I christened the bull."