Symphony orchestra
Finer sounds are planned for the new season
At a press conference on Monday morning at the Casino in Bregenz, the Vorarlberg Symphony Orchestra presented its new program for 2024/25.
The day before, chief conductor Leo McFall had conducted Bruckner's monumental "Eighth" with the SOV, but the orchestra is by no means thinking of a summer break, as it is also involved in the Bregenz Festival. With the festive mass on July 14 in St. Gebhard's Church, with the Opera Studio, where Leo McFall will be conducting the orchestra for the first time in Bregenz this year (as is well known, he will become General Music Director of the Staatstheater in Wiesbaden from 2024/25) and with the Opera Atelier. And the SOV's orchestral matinee, which closes the Bregenz Festival on August 18, has already become a tradition.
In the subscription concert season that has just ended, the SOV flexed its muscles, so to speak, with some really great works of music in order to strike a finer chord in the new 2024/25 season. In addition to favorites such as Mozart's "Jupiter" Symphony (September 28/29) or the cycle "My Fatherland" ("Ma Vlast") by Smetana on November 23 and 24, there will be a number of works from classical modernism: Bartok (September 28/29) or Debussy (April 12 and 13, 2025), Ravel or Stravinsky (both February 8 and 9, 2025).
Leo McFall will conduct three subscription concerts, the other three will be conducted by Gérard Korsten, Roland Kluttig or Giuseppe Mengoli. The opera production, which is possible again after last year's break, is being looked forward to with great pleasure. Mozart's "Don Giovanni" will be conducted by Daniel Linton-France and directed by Andreas Rosar, in collaboration with the Vorarlberger Landestheater. More information at www.sov.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.