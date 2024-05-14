Finer sounds are planned for the new season

The day before, chief conductor Leo McFall had conducted Bruckner's monumental "Eighth" with the SOV, but the orchestra is by no means thinking of a summer break, as it is also involved in the Bregenz Festival. With the festive mass on July 14 in St. Gebhard's Church, with the Opera Studio, where Leo McFall will be conducting the orchestra for the first time in Bregenz this year (as is well known, he will become General Music Director of the Staatstheater in Wiesbaden from 2024/25) and with the Opera Atelier. And the SOV's orchestral matinee, which closes the Bregenz Festival on August 18, has already become a tradition.