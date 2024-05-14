Vorteilswelt
Symphony orchestra

Finer sounds are planned for the new season

Nachrichten
14.05.2024 09:55

At a press conference on Monday morning at the Casino in Bregenz, the Vorarlberg Symphony Orchestra presented its new program for 2024/25.

comment0 Kommentare

The day before, chief conductor Leo McFall had conducted Bruckner's monumental "Eighth" with the SOV, but the orchestra is by no means thinking of a summer break, as it is also involved in the Bregenz Festival. With the festive mass on July 14 in St. Gebhard's Church, with the Opera Studio, where Leo McFall will be conducting the orchestra for the first time in Bregenz this year (as is well known, he will become General Music Director of the Staatstheater in Wiesbaden from 2024/25) and with the Opera Atelier. And the SOV's orchestral matinee, which closes the Bregenz Festival on August 18, has already become a tradition.

Conductor Leo McFall with the Vorarlberg Symphony Orchestra in Bregenz. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Conductor Leo McFall with the Vorarlberg Symphony Orchestra in Bregenz.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

In the subscription concert season that has just ended, the SOV flexed its muscles, so to speak, with some really great works of music in order to strike a finer chord in the new 2024/25 season. In addition to favorites such as Mozart's "Jupiter" Symphony (September 28/29) or the cycle "My Fatherland" ("Ma Vlast") by Smetana on November 23 and 24, there will be a number of works from classical modernism: Bartok (September 28/29) or Debussy (April 12 and 13, 2025), Ravel or Stravinsky (both February 8 and 9, 2025).

Gérard Korsten will also conduct the SOV in the coming season. (Bild: Copyright: Marco Borggreve)
Gérard Korsten will also conduct the SOV in the coming season.
(Bild: Copyright: Marco Borggreve)

Leo McFall will conduct three subscription concerts, the other three will be conducted by Gérard Korsten, Roland Kluttig or Giuseppe Mengoli. The opera production, which is possible again after last year's break, is being looked forward to with great pleasure. Mozart's "Don Giovanni" will be conducted by Daniel Linton-France and directed by Andreas Rosar, in collaboration with the Vorarlberger Landestheater. More information at www.sov.at

Anna Mika
