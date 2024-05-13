Appeal from the organizers: “Please do the same as last year”

For local heroine Vali Höll and Styrian Andi Kolb, repeating their downhill victory is the big goal. "I can enjoy it this year," says the 22-year-old, brimming with confidence after her first home win last year. Her counterpart Kolb says casually: "Why shouldn't I do it again?" Organizer Pointner has one wish for the defending champions: "Please deliver like last year! The effort will pay off, you'll be incredibly happy." Before that, the downhill squad will head to Poland for the first time, where the second World Cup race is scheduled for the weekend.