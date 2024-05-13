World Cup in Leogang
Appeal from the organizers: “Please do the same as last year”
Preparations for the Mountain Bike World Cup in Leogang are underway. The local defending champions want to create a party atmosphere again this year. Ski stars should continue to attract fans.
Two home victories, a total of 23,000 fans and fantastic weather ensured a perfect Mountain Bike World Cup in Leogang last year. Organizers Marco Pointner and Kornel Grundner want to top this from 7 to 9 June. "Thanks to last year's success, advance sales are much better," says organizer Kornel Grundner optimistically. A number of red-white-red ski stars are also expected to be a spectator magnet, who will be on hand to sign autographs and take selfies alongside the mountain bike protagonists. Tickets for the World Ski Championships in Saalbach will also be raffled off. This is fitting, as Austria's cycling association president Harald Mayer already sees mountain biking as "the new skiing".
Höll wants to enjoy the race
After 13 successful editions, Grundner has plenty of experience. "We have done a lot of preparatory work. 14 days before the World Cup, we start setting up the grandstands and the facilities for the course, TV broadcasts and so on." The 400 or so helpers who will ensure that everything runs smoothly are also important.
For local heroine Vali Höll and Styrian Andi Kolb, repeating their downhill victory is the big goal. "I can enjoy it this year," says the 22-year-old, brimming with confidence after her first home win last year. Her counterpart Kolb says casually: "Why shouldn't I do it again?" Organizer Pointner has one wish for the defending champions: "Please deliver like last year! The effort will pay off, you'll be incredibly happy." Before that, the downhill squad will head to Poland for the first time, where the second World Cup race is scheduled for the weekend.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.