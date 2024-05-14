Gallstones often go unnoticed for a long time

Don't ignore the warning signs

The symptoms of gallstones vary greatly and often only appear when the stones block the flow of bile or cause inflammation. Typical signs are intermittent, colicky pain in the right upper abdomen, which can radiate to the back and right shoulder blade, as well as nausea, vomiting, a feeling of fullness and occasionally jaundice if the outflow of bile is obstructed. Dr. Steidl emphasizes: "Many patients only become aware of the presence of gallstones through these symptoms."