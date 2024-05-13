“Violence against women also occurs in the countryside”

The women's shelter in Linz is already at over 95% capacity on a permanent basis. "But it's not a problem in the central area. Violence against women happens everywhere and has unfortunately increased dramatically as a result of the crises of recent years. We assume that the house in the Mühlviertel will be ready for occupancy in 2026," says Haberlander. With the women's emergency number 0800 222 555, which is free, anonymous and staffed 365 days a year, there is already a good network of prevention and help services in this country.