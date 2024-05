Puke-miley affair: How much do politicians have to put up with?

He has been in politics for decades and is used to a lot. But now a Carinthian mayor has had enough: he feels so offended by Facebook postings from several citizens, which include vomit emojis, that he has called in the public prosecutor's office. And they have now brought charges of defamation and insult against the Carinthians. Now it's time for a showdown between the head of the municipality and his critics in criminal court!