Austria wants to upset Canada – LIVE from 20:20

Strong performance with a bitter aftertaste

Too many penalties, a controversial one before the deciding goal, and a strong power play with five goals from the Swiss team, which is full of NHL top stars, robbed Thomas Raffl and Co. of the reward for a spirited performance. "There were a lot of positives in the game," explained the captain. For defenseman Clemens Unterweger, who impressed with a goal and two assists, it was a game in which "we proved to ourselves that we can play like this. We can build on that."