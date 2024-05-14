Ice Hockey World Championship ticker
Austria wants to upset Canada – LIVE from 20:20
Austria picked up a point, but a lot of self-confidence at an ice hockey festival in Prague on Sunday evening. They want to profit from this today against world champions Canada. We will be reporting live from 20:20, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Only 51 seconds separated the red-white-red team from a World Championship sensation in the spectacular 5:6 against Switzerland, five goals had never been scored against a medal contender at an A-World Championship. Now a mammoth program awaits with three Herculean tasks within four days, starting with the game against defending champions Canada on Tuesday (20:20).
The daily newspaper Blick wrote of a "Knorz victory". "There was a lot of luck involved". For Austria's team manager Roger Bader, the match in front of over 13,000 spectators was "perhaps the best in recent years", along with the victory over the Czech Republic two years ago. In fact, a lot worked: the 5-on-5 game, the power play with two goals from Lukas Haudum, and goalkeeper David Kickert was a reliable back-up.
Strong performance with a bitter aftertaste
Too many penalties, a controversial one before the deciding goal, and a strong power play with five goals from the Swiss team, which is full of NHL top stars, robbed Thomas Raffl and Co. of the reward for a spirited performance. "There were a lot of positives in the game," explained the captain. For defenseman Clemens Unterweger, who impressed with a goal and two assists, it was a game in which "we proved to ourselves that we can play like this. We can build on that."
The only bitter note was that the performance was not reflected in the score. "We can't buy anything in terms of points, but that gives us a lot of morale for the rest of the World Cup," said Bader. That will be necessary, because the next few days will be tough. After the clash with Canada, they face Olympic champions Finland (Thursday, 4.20 pm) and World Championship hosts Czech Republic (Friday, 8.20 pm), before concluding with the crucial games against Norway and Great Britain.
The world champions await first. "The path we took today has to be the direction again against Canada," said Bader after the Switzerland game. "But you have to be realistic about what's on the other side. They're an absolutely top team, they're getting better every day, it's always an uphill climb with them," said the team boss. The test match in Vienna (1:5) was therefore no yardstick.
One player stands out
The young star stood out from the young Canadian squad on the first World Championship weekend. Connor Bedard scored a brace in each of his two World Cup games and leads the scoring charts with four goals. "It's nice to score, but I don't think too much about it. I want to win gold, that's my focus," explained the 18-year-old Chicago Blackhawks forward.
Team Canada has once again received top-class reinforcements. John Tavares, captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs and 2014 Olympic champion, brings experience and leadership quality. "It's always special to play for your country, it's always a great honor," said the 33-year-old. "We have a great group here and the opportunity to win gold is exciting."
He summed up his first World Cup game after a twelve-year break, the laborious 5:1 against Denmark, with ambivalence. "We still have a lot of work to do. It's a short tournament, when you come up against opposition you have to fight through it, that part was positive," explained Tavares, who once played with Thomas Vanek and Michael Grabner for the New York Islanders and remembers them fondly: "Very different players, but similar personalities. Great guys, I have a lot of good memories of them."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
