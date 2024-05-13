Man claims to have mistaken girl (3) for grandchild

Child found in apartment after more than 12 hours

The police then searched for the girl with a large contingent. As part of the search operation, calls were also made to local residents to question them and obtain information. The child was finally found in the 70-year-old's apartment in a block of flats not far from the park - more than twelve hours after her disappearance. The man offered no resistance during his arrest, the public prosecutor's office explained at the weekend.