Almost 50 million euros for psychiatric buildings
The Salzburg Provincial Hospitals (SALK) are investing almost 50 million euros in psychiatric care buildings over the next few years. New buildings will be constructed for the central psychiatric outpatient clinic, forensic psychiatry and an addiction help center.
The addiction help center is already under construction. It is being built on the site of the former parking lot, where a parking garage is also being built. The facilities for the care and treatment of addicts are currently spread across several locations in the city of Salzburg. Now the acute care for qualified withdrawals and the further services and therapeutic treatments provided by the Addiction Help Association are to be brought together in one building. The addiction help center is scheduled to go into operation in the first half of next year, while the parking garage is due to open towards the end of this year.
4500 admissions per year
Construction is about to start on the new building of House 5, which will house the central psychiatric outpatient clinic with the admission ward, the geriatric psychiatric ward and the psychotherapy ward (inpatient psychotherapy and crisis intervention) with day clinic. The old building has already been demolished and construction is expected to start this August. In addition, the new House 5 will be connected underground to the main building of the University Clinic for Psychiatry. The acute outpatient clinic currently has an average of around 12,000 contacts and 4,500 admissions per year.
The architectural competition for the new Forensic Psychiatry building (for mentally ill offenders) with a ward, day clinic and outpatient clinic has been completed. The number of beds in the ward will be increased from 15 to 20 in the new building. Work on the new building is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2025, with completion planned for the end of 2026.
The total cost of this construction project was estimated today at 46.5 million euros.
