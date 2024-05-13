Almost 50 million euros for psychiatric buildings

The addiction help center is already under construction. It is being built on the site of the former parking lot, where a parking garage is also being built. The facilities for the care and treatment of addicts are currently spread across several locations in the city of Salzburg. Now the acute care for qualified withdrawals and the further services and therapeutic treatments provided by the Addiction Help Association are to be brought together in one building. The addiction help center is scheduled to go into operation in the first half of next year, while the parking garage is due to open towards the end of this year.