Sporty while hiking

Prince Carl Philip celebrates his 45th birthday

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 12:16

The Swedish Prince Carl Philip turned 45 on Monday. To mark the occasion, the royal family published a photo taken by his wife Princess Sofia while hiking at the Ribbås Falls in Älvdalen.

Carl Philip, who is fourth in line to the Swedish throne after Crown Princess Victoria and her children Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar, was born Crown Prince of Sweden at the Royal Palace in Stockholm on May 13, 1979 as the second and only male child of King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden and Queen Silvia. Following the change in the law of succession in 1980, the first-born, Victoria, became Crown Princess.

Dream wedding
On June 13, 2025, Carl Philip celebrates his tenth wedding anniversary with the love of his life, Princess Sofia. The couple, who are considered harmonious and scandal-free, tied the knot in Stockholm Castle Church on June 13, 2015.

The ex-model, who has also worked as a yoga teacher, met through mutual friends in 2009.

Prince Carl Philip and the yoga teacher met in 2009.
Children not royalty
They are now parents to three children. The eldest, Alxander, is eight years old, son Gabriel is six and Julian is three.

Following a downsizing of the royal family in 2019, the children only have ducal titles. They are members of the royal family, but not royal highnesses.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia with their children Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and the christening child Prince Julian
Studied farming and design
It is known that, like Viktoria and his father, he suffers from a reading and writing disability. The prince has a degree in agriculture. But his passion is design. Carl Philip studied graphic design in the USA.

Under a pseudonym, Carl Philip won a prize at the Rhode Island School of Design in 2007. In 2012, he founded the design company Bernadotte & Kylberg together with Oscar Kylberg.

