German confesses to shooting fellow pupil (14) in the head

On Monday, the pupil Valerio had a statement read out by his defense. It stated that the shooting was not planned, but had arisen out of the situation. As reported, the 15-year-old killed the 14-year-old Italian Francesco with a shot from a pistol last September on the grounds of a school in Lohr am Main, Franconia. The two went to the same secondary school in the small town of Lohr am Main (Bavaria).