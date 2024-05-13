Vorteilswelt
Bloody deed out of murderous desire?

German confesses to shooting fellow pupil (14) in the head

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 11:59

A 15-year-old German has confessed to killing his classmate (14) with a shot to the head. The crime took place last September and the teenager has been on trial since May 3 (see video above).

On Monday, the pupil Valerio had a statement read out by his defense. It stated that the shooting was not planned, but had arisen out of the situation. As reported, the 15-year-old killed the 14-year-old Italian Francesco with a shot from a pistol last September on the grounds of a school in Lohr am Main, Franconia. The two went to the same secondary school in the small town of Lohr am Main (Bavaria).

Motive still unclear
There was initially no information on a possible motive. The public prosecutor's office assumes that the German admires the serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. There is a Netflix series about him. According to the series, Valerio only committed the crime in order to kill someone - in other words, out of a desire to kill. Last year, there was talk of a dispute over borrowed money.

As the accused is a juvenile, the law prescribes a trial behind closed doors. The trial began on May 3. The maximum juvenile sentence for murder is ten years; preventive detention is possible under strict conditions. The murder weapon, a nine-millimeter Ceska CZ 75 pistol, belonged to a 66-year-old man who lived in the same house as the accused. However, it is not yet publicly known exactly how the teenager obtained the weapon.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

