Legends around the campfire
Daniela Büchner and Kader Loth in the jungle camp
Marvel has its Avengers, DC its Justice League and RTL its jungle legends: To mark the 20th anniversary of "Ich bin ein Star - Holt mich hier raus!", the jungle returns for the first time this summer.
In the special series "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden", 13 former jungle stars want to give it another go and dare to embark on the "jungle camp" adventure again - in South Africa!
Who will take the jungle crown
Although no former winners are taking part in the second jungle adventure, the list of summer jungle celebrities is still impressive. Daniela Büchner (season 14, 2020), Kader Loth (season 11, 2017), Giulia Siegel (season 4, 2009) and ex-"GNTM" contestant Sarah Knappik (season 5, 2011) will all be taking part.
Georgina Fleur (season 7, 2013), Winfried Glatzeder (season 8, 2014), Mola Adebisi (season 8, 2014) and David Ortega (season 10, 2016) will also be chatting about their most intimate secrets around the campfire.
Thorsten Legat (season 10, 2016) will try his luck again at the jungle camp in South Africa. Hanka Rackwitz (season 11, 2017) and Elena Miras (season 14, 2020) will also be there, as will Eric Stehfest (season 15, 2022) and Gigi Birofio (season 16, 2023).
Which of these stars will become the legend among legends?
New rules in the legends camp
There will also be new rules when the 13 celebrities once again compete in disgusting tests. This time, the jungle campers will be unaccompanied and will be sent home immediately after their elimination.
As there are no live viewers, the contestants will now nominate each other. They can protect others from challenges.
Sonja Zietlow and Jan Köppen host "Ich bin ein Star - Showdown der Dschungel-Legenden" and of course Dr. Bob is also part of the Legends Jungle.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
