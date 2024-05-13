Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Cindy Crawford

Lifelong feelings of guilt over her brother’s death

Nachrichten
13.05.2024 07:59

It's a family trauma she's never spoken about publicly. But in the Mother's Day episode of the podcast "Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother", Cindy Crawford revealed how the death of her little brother Jeffrey had haunted her into adulthood - because she suffered from guilt over having survived.

comment0 Kommentare

Crawford revealed that after having three girls, her father John "desperately wanted a son". But then Jeffrey died of leukemia at the age of just three. The supermodel: "We daughters felt guilty because we were still alive. Especially because we knew how much Dad had wanted a son. The three of us thought it should have been one of us."

Guilt has plagued Crawford since childhood
The 58-year-old only found out that this feeling was still with her decades later when she underwent therapy coaching during the coronavirus pandemic: "I worked deeply on myself for the first time."

Cindy Crawford found out more about her feelings of guilt in therapy. (Bild: AFP)
Cindy Crawford found out more about her feelings of guilt in therapy.
(Bild: AFP)

One of the questions she had to answer was: "What would you have liked to have heard from your parents back then, but didn't?" Her answer was: "My mother was 26 at the time, had just lost a child and wouldn't have been able to. But I would have wanted to hear: 'Yes, we're very sad that Jeff died - but also so happy that you're here!"

Talking about loss
Crawford regrets that "we don't talk about death and the loss of a loved one in our society". She remembers well how she had to go back to school after the death of her brother: "I was in third grade. Nobody spoke to me about my brother's death and offered their condolences. Only one older kid told me straight to my face: 'I read in the paper your brother is dead - is that true?"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christian Thiele
Christian Thiele
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf