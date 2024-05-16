Beth Gibbons: jumping out of the cocoon of suffering

Art out of sadness

It took the artist a good ten years to compile the songs. This is not so much due to the instrumental aspects, but rather to the different, quite dark experiences and adventures that she had to gather as inspiration for the work. It is about many farewells, deaths and radical life changes, as we all have to experience again and again as the wheel of time continues to turn. "I realized what life is like without hope," she is quoted as saying on the album release, "and it was a sadness I had never felt before. I used to have the opportunity to alleviate my future, but when you're fighting your body, you can't force it to do something it doesn't want to do." The songs on "Lives Outgrown" are indeed like a physical experience. You can feel the pain in the folky "Oceans", carry the heaviness of "Burden Of Life" with you and would like to rewind "Rewind" yourself in order to make different or even better decisions.