Burgenland Energie is therefore consistently pursuing the implementation of its heating strategy. While in the north of the province it is mainly gas heating systems that need to be replaced, in the south it is oil heating systems. "Now is the ideal time to convert," says Sharma. For air heat pumps, there are currently up to 75 percent subsidies from the federal and state governments, and even up to 100 percent in cases of social hardship. Various packages, such as the "PumpenPeter", including maintenance, are available for customers, depending on whether they want to buy the system immediately or pay it off in monthly installments. At the same time, the company provides assistance with funding applications. "We manage planning and installation within eight weeks," says Sharma. If you convert now, you will be prepared for next winter.