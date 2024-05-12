Mother’s Day outing ends fatally for biker

The 53-year-old from Lower Austria was riding his motorcycle on the B 38 coming from Vorderweißenbach in the direction of Bad Leonfelden at 12.45 p.m. on Sunday. He was on a motorcycle tour with two friends and was riding last in the group. The group overtook two cars. That's when the accident happened: the 53-year-old collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction at the end of a bend.