Head-on collision with car
Mother’s Day outing ends fatally for biker
Accident drama on Sunday in the Mühlviertel. Three motorcyclists from Lower Austria took advantage of the beautiful weather to go on a tour in the Mühlviertel. In a small village, however, one of the bikers - a 53-year-old - crashed head-on into an oncoming car. The man died at the scene of the accident.
The 53-year-old from Lower Austria was riding his motorcycle on the B 38 coming from Vorderweißenbach in the direction of Bad Leonfelden at 12.45 p.m. on Sunday. He was on a motorcycle tour with two friends and was riding last in the group. The group overtook two cars. That's when the accident happened: the 53-year-old collided head-on with a car coming from the opposite direction at the end of a bend.
A doctor happened to be there
As a result, the motorcyclist left the road and came to rest in the ditch. Rescue measures were immediately initiated by a doctor who happened to be present, another road user. The Bad Leonfelden Red Cross and the C 10 emergency medical team also rushed to the scene of the accident to provide assistance.
However, the motorcyclist succumbed to his serious injuries at the scene of the accident. The motorcyclist's friends, the occupants of the cars and the emergency services from the Vorderweißenbach fire brigade had to be cared for by the Red Cross KIT.
