“I survived the journey on the horror bus”

She wanted to visit her daughter in Bratislava and celebrate her birthday together. Now Anna Paselt is just happy to be back in her hometown of Mannheim. "I'm happy that everything ended so lightly," she sighs. At the weekend, Paselt was in the Slovakian coach that crashed into a concrete wall on the Westautobahn (A1) near Thalgau and overturned - the "Krone" reported. How did Paselt experience the anxious moments?