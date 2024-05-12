May 17, Olympic Hall
Mark Forster with brand new music in Innsbruck
As part of the "Arena" tour, German singer and songwriter Mark Forster will be coming to Innsbruck's Olympic Hall on Friday, May 17.
The likeable, down-to-earth guy is not only known for his music, but also for his work as a coach on the SAT 1 TV show "The Voice Kids" in German-speaking countries. In his songs, he addresses topics such as flying high and falling down, being big and being small or leaving yourself behind and staying here.
Sido, Kontra K, Gentleman, Clueso and Ski Aggu are just some of the artists with whom he has already worked on features.
Sixth album is called "Supervision"
It's been eleven years since the singer released his debut album "Karton", and now he has plenty of fresh tracks for his fans! His current and now sixth album "Supervision" is about the "view from the outside". Supervision serves to reflect on professional work and creates a deeper understanding of reality; it analyzes and discusses a situation from different angles and dimensions.
Mark Forster
May 17, at 8 p.m., Olympiahalle Innsbruck; www.olympiaworld.at
New songs and old hits
With a different mindset and lots of new influences, 15 fresh songs were created on this theme in the early summer of 2023. At the concert next Friday, popular hits from recent years will of course also be played!
