Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

May 17, Olympic Hall

Mark Forster with brand new music in Innsbruck

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 18:00

As part of the "Arena" tour, German singer and songwriter Mark Forster will be coming to Innsbruck's Olympic Hall on Friday, May 17.

comment0 Kommentare

The likeable, down-to-earth guy is not only known for his music, but also for his work as a coach on the SAT 1 TV show "The Voice Kids" in German-speaking countries. In his songs, he addresses topics such as flying high and falling down, being big and being small or leaving yourself behind and staying here.

Sido, Kontra K, Gentleman, Clueso and Ski Aggu are just some of the artists with whom he has already worked on features.

Sixth album is called "Supervision"
It's been eleven years since the singer released his debut album "Karton", and now he has plenty of fresh tracks for his fans! His current and now sixth album "Supervision" is about the "view from the outside". Supervision serves to reflect on professional work and creates a deeper understanding of reality; it analyzes and discusses a situation from different angles and dimensions.

Mark Forster

May 17, at 8 p.m., Olympiahalle Innsbruck; www.olympiaworld.at

New songs and old hits
With a different mindset and lots of new influences, 15 fresh songs were created on this theme in the early summer of 2023. At the concert next Friday, popular hits from recent years will of course also be played!

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Linda Parrainer
Linda Parrainer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf