"Krone" stoplight
Applause all over the world
"Krone" head of sport Peter Moizi reviews Dominic Thiem's career in his column ...
Screaming teenage girls in front of the hotel next to the Champs-Élysées, autographs during breakfast in New York, selfies in Melbourne. The "Krone" experienced first-hand the spheres to which Dominic Thiem had risen. Down-to-earth, friendly and authentic, he was a stranger to airs and graces. With his cracking winners and his big fighting heart, he inspired audiences around the world, with influential newspapers such as the "New York Times", "L'Équipe", "Marca" and "La Gazzetta dello Sport" devoting their front pages to the Lichtenwörth native.
On his way to becoming a world star, he completed his life's work with his triumph at the US Open. September 13, 2020 will go down in our sporting history, a moment comparable to Thomas Muster's title in Paris, Niki Lauda's World Championship title or Hermann Maier's gold in Nagano. Only, nobody would have thought at the time that Dominic's first major title would also be his last tournament win.
While a Grand Slam title normally heralds a great era, his career took a turn for the worse. Then a complicated wrist injury threw him off track. Fans from all over the world thanked Thiem on social media for unforgettable hours of tennis, and his retirement leaves a huge gap in the red-white-red sport. Because great athletes like Thiem are more than just a rarity in a small country like Austria.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.