Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Krone" stoplight

Applause all over the world

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 11:53

"Krone" head of sport Peter Moizi reviews Dominic Thiem's career in his column ...

comment0 Kommentare

Screaming teenage girls in front of the hotel next to the Champs-Élysées, autographs during breakfast in New York, selfies in Melbourne. The "Krone" experienced first-hand the spheres to which Dominic Thiem had risen. Down-to-earth, friendly and authentic, he was a stranger to airs and graces. With his cracking winners and his big fighting heart, he inspired audiences around the world, with influential newspapers such as the "New York Times", "L'Équipe", "Marca" and "La Gazzetta dello Sport" devoting their front pages to the Lichtenwörth native.

Dominic Thiem in numbers (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures, ATP, Krone Kreativ)
Dominic Thiem in numbers
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures, ATP, Krone Kreativ)

On his way to becoming a world star, he completed his life's work with his triumph at the US Open. September 13, 2020 will go down in our sporting history, a moment comparable to Thomas Muster's title in Paris, Niki Lauda's World Championship title or Hermann Maier's gold in Nagano. Only, nobody would have thought at the time that Dominic's first major title would also be his last tournament win.

While a Grand Slam title normally heralds a great era, his career took a turn for the worse. Then a complicated wrist injury threw him off track. Fans from all over the world thanked Thiem on social media for unforgettable hours of tennis, and his retirement leaves a huge gap in the red-white-red sport. Because great athletes like Thiem are more than just a rarity in a small country like Austria.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Peter Moizi
Peter Moizi
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf