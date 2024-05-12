Applause all over the world

Screaming teenage girls in front of the hotel next to the Champs-Élysées, autographs during breakfast in New York, selfies in Melbourne. The "Krone" experienced first-hand the spheres to which Dominic Thiem had risen. Down-to-earth, friendly and authentic, he was a stranger to airs and graces. With his cracking winners and his big fighting heart, he inspired audiences around the world, with influential newspapers such as the "New York Times", "L'Équipe", "Marca" and "La Gazzetta dello Sport" devoting their front pages to the Lichtenwörth native.