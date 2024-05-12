Arms deliveries
Medvedev curses, threatens West with counter-attacks
The former Russian head of state and ex-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is currently having a good go at France and the UK. Behind this is the concern that Ukraine could attack Russian territory with British or French cruise missiles. And he is giving proper expression to this with his crude choice of words.
Medvedev repeatedly makes a name for himself with his lack of diplomatic skill and apocalyptic threats. The Kremlin politician is currently ranting particularly fiercely against the background that the cruise missiles supplied to Kiev by France and the UK may also be used for attacks on Russia.
According to the British news agency PA, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron emphasized during his visit to Kiev on Thursday that it was up to the Ukrainian government to decide how to use the weapons supplied. Russia had attacked Ukraine and Kiev had the right to strike back. When asked whether this included targets in Russia itself, he said: "This is a decision for Ukraine and Ukraine has this right."
Insults upon insults
"I remember this guy quite well. I worked with him when he became prime minister. He is a typical, inscrutable Briton," Medvedev rails at Cameron on Telegram. "Back then he was stupidly cheerful and looked like a devilish a**hole, intoxicated by his unexpectedly acquired position. Incidentally, he wasn't overtly hostile to Russia back then. He was nothing special," he said indignantly - and once again alluded to a nuclear war.
Moscow prepares for revenge
Such attacks against Russian territory would not be "led by idiots in embroidered robes, but by the British and French", Medvedev explained. By "embroidered robes" he probably meant the traditional costume of the Ukrainians.
The retaliation might not only affect Kiev - Moscow is now preparing for it with exercises, Medvedev threatened. And as far as the "fight (of the West, note) against Putin" was concerned: "I have no answer to that that is not indecent, except one. David, you have to be careful. You can also ... No, I'd better not say anything. Because that's also indecent," Medvedev raged with a laughing emoji.
