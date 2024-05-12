Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Arms deliveries

Medvedev curses, threatens West with counter-attacks

Nachrichten
12.05.2024 06:05

The former Russian head of state and ex-Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is currently having a good go at France and the UK. Behind this is the concern that Ukraine could attack Russian territory with British or French cruise missiles. And he is giving proper expression to this with his crude choice of words.

comment0 Kommentare

Medvedev repeatedly makes a name for himself with his lack of diplomatic skill and apocalyptic threats. The Kremlin politician is currently ranting particularly fiercely against the background that the cruise missiles supplied to Kiev by France and the UK may also be used for attacks on Russia.

According to the British news agency PA, British Foreign Secretary David Cameron emphasized during his visit to Kiev on Thursday that it was up to the Ukrainian government to decide how to use the weapons supplied. Russia had attacked Ukraine and Kiev had the right to strike back. When asked whether this included targets in Russia itself, he said: "This is a decision for Ukraine and Ukraine has this right."

Dmitry Medvedev and David Cameron in 2011 (Bild: EPA)
Dmitry Medvedev and David Cameron in 2011
(Bild: EPA)

Insults upon insults
"I remember this guy quite well. I worked with him when he became prime minister. He is a typical, inscrutable Briton," Medvedev rails at Cameron on Telegram. "Back then he was stupidly cheerful and looked like a devilish a**hole, intoxicated by his unexpectedly acquired position. Incidentally, he wasn't overtly hostile to Russia back then. He was nothing special," he said indignantly - and once again alluded to a nuclear war.

Moscow prepares for revenge
Such attacks against Russian territory would not be "led by idiots in embroidered robes, but by the British and French", Medvedev explained. By "embroidered robes" he probably meant the traditional costume of the Ukrainians.

The retaliation might not only affect Kiev - Moscow is now preparing for it with exercises, Medvedev threatened. And as far as the "fight (of the West, note) against Putin" was concerned: "I have no answer to that that is not indecent, except one. David, you have to be careful. You can also ... No, I'd better not say anything. Because that's also indecent," Medvedev raged with a laughing emoji.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Angelika Eliseeva
Angelika Eliseeva
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf