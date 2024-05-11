At least in football
He came, saw and won. Madre London, named the most valuable player in the European League of Football in 2021 in Cologne kit, docked with the Danube Dragnos in Vienna. And was able to celebrate an international victory on his debut.
"That was really fun," said Madre London on Saturday, delighted with the Danube Dragons' 45:20 victory over Florence. On his debut for the Floridsdorf side, they played at home in an international competition for the first time since 2016.
"After winning the Austrian Bowl last year, we decided that we wanted to compete in the Central European Football League again after 2022," explained Head Coach Fred Armstrong. Two years ago, the Dragons were narrowly defeated away in Palermo. This time there was a clear home win. Also thanks to the US-American newcomer. The running back scored a touchdown to make it 38:14 in the meantime and made the 700 spectators at Donaufeld-Platz cheer. The MVP (most valuable player) of the franchise league ELF (European League of Football) for the 2021 season showed his class and outdanced the Italian defense. The victory means the Dragons are already through to the semi-finals.
"We're enjoying this success now, but we still have a lot to work on," said London, who is not blinded by the first win in the first game for his new team. He's a real football pro when it comes to that too.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.