"After winning the Austrian Bowl last year, we decided that we wanted to compete in the Central European Football League again after 2022," explained Head Coach Fred Armstrong. Two years ago, the Dragons were narrowly defeated away in Palermo. This time there was a clear home win. Also thanks to the US-American newcomer. The running back scored a touchdown to make it 38:14 in the meantime and made the 700 spectators at Donaufeld-Platz cheer. The MVP (most valuable player) of the franchise league ELF (European League of Football) for the 2021 season showed his class and outdanced the Italian defense. The victory means the Dragons are already through to the semi-finals.