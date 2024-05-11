Anif leave the relegation zone for the first time since October

Wedding celebrations caused postponements

As Anif clearly defeated Henndorfer in the basement with 5:0 (highest win of the season), Adnet is as good as relegated mathematically. As things stand, however, Golling would go down with their Tennengau rivals. The Moric boys had little to play for in their 3-0 defeat to the youngest Hallein starting eleven of all time (22 years old) and slipped below the table for the first time this year. The derby, like the clash between Bramberg and SAK (2:0), had already taken place at midday. The reason on both sides: Planned wedding celebrations caused the game to be brought forward.