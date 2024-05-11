Vorteilswelt
Salzburg League

Anif leave the relegation zone for the first time since October

Nachrichten
11.05.2024 21:00

Former two-time Western League champions Anif spent the last twelve rounds in the relegation zone of the Salzburg League. Thanks to two victories under interim coach Fabian Tribl, however, the club has hope. With the 5:0 thumping victory against Henndorf, the team overtook Golling, who had already lost to Hallein in the derby before midday.

comment0 Kommentare

Little happened in the title race in Salzburg's top soccer league on Saturday: Kuchl quickly turned around an early 0:1 and beat Eugendorf 3:1 in a duel between the league's top scorers. While top scorer Hödl improved his tally to 26 goals, the visitors' Mayr (15 goals) came away empty-handed. Meanwhile, runners-up Seekirchen gave bottom team Adnet no chance at all with an 8:0 win. Puch's Hölzl is now second in the scoring charts with two goals in the 4-2 win in Bürmoos and now has a total of 17.

Wedding celebrations caused postponements
As Anif clearly defeated Henndorfer in the basement with 5:0 (highest win of the season), Adnet is as good as relegated mathematically. As things stand, however, Golling would go down with their Tennengau rivals. The Moric boys had little to play for in their 3-0 defeat to the youngest Hallein starting eleven of all time (22 years old) and slipped below the table for the first time this year. The derby, like the clash between Bramberg and SAK (2:0), had already taken place at midday. The reason on both sides: Planned wedding celebrations caused the game to be brought forward.

Hallein consolidated third place with the win, in which the 17-year-old Schäfer made his debut in goal. Bramberg finally said goodbye to the relegation race. Sporting director Walser said afterwards: "We don't want to be satisfied with that, we want to take everything we can until the end." No wonder: thanks to the latest three wins, the team is suddenly sixth.

Duo on intensive coaching search
After parting ways with predecessor Berktold, Anif still have an unblemished record under interim manager Tribl. Perhaps chairman Schnöll will be able to announce a successor in the coming days. According to reports, Anif are currently favoring ex-professional Tom Eder, who is involved with the Grödig youth team. He is said to be the sixth candidate to have turned down Henndorf. The Wallers are still looking for a manager from the summer and have also contacted former Golling coach Schöberl.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

