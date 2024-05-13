DocFinder platform
Award for the most popular doctors in Tyrol
The DocFinder platform presented an award to the most popular doctors for the 13th time. The website is extremely popular for finding a doctor. In January alone, there were 6.2 million inquiries.
He or she should be competent, empathetic, patient, communicative and much more. We are talking about the doctor. If you are in pain and don't yet have a suitable specialist, the first thing you often do is search for one on the Internet.
A popular platform for this is docfinder.at. "We launched it in 2009 to create a comprehensive network of experience. So that as many people as possible can be supported in their search for a suitable doctor for their health concerns," says CEO Gerald Timmel.
It should be emphasized that the existence of such an independent ranking is not a matter of course and requires a great deal of commitment.
Gerald Timmel, GF von DocFinder
The top five doctors in 27 specialist areas have been determined
In January alone, the operators recorded 6.2 million inquiries from patients. More than 20,000 doctors from all nine federal states and over 1,300 pharmacies are listed on the platform. Patients can also rate their visit to the doctor on the platform and report on their experiences.
Based on these ratings, DocFinder has chosen the most popular doctors for the 13th time in a row - including in Tyrol.
To list them all here would go beyond the scope of this article. This is because the top five were determined in 27 specialist areas - from general practitioners to dentists. However, the results are available on the website.
Over half a million reviews as a basis
It was not easy for those responsible. More than half a million testimonials and reviews as well as all patient inquiries were taken into account for the Patients' Choice Award.
"It should be emphasized that the existence of such an independent ranking is not a matter of course and involves a great deal of effort. To ensure quality and prevent abuse, we have a complex algorithm, a highly developed security concept and a reliable quality assurance team," emphasizes Timmel.
