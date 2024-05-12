Carefree package
Save money with Krone Sun
The comparison makes it clear: in a market of rising energy costs, we offer the best price with our solar power.
Raging wars, frightening shortages of raw materials, dramatic supply bottlenecks and galloping inflation - all these factors are fueling and fueling electricity costs in Austria. These have virtually exploded in recent years. Even the electricity price brake introduced by the government has not been able to stop the inflation! More and more costs for end consumers.
But it gets even worse. From July 1 until December, the electricity price brake will be halved from a maximum of 30 cents to a maximum of 15 cents per kilowatt hour. And then the subsidy instruments will expire completely. In any case, only the pure energy price, but not other parts of the electricity bill, such as grid fees, levies and taxes, were subsidized and are therefore not cheaper. To make matters worse, grid fees are payable by individual customers, whether they want to or not.
Grid fees are also skyrocketing
A serious annoyance: As of January 1, these were also increased sharply - as in the previous year. On average, electricity customers in this segment are now paying around 11.25 (!) percent more. Nevertheless, it can be argued that grid expansion is essential for the domestic green energy transition and is also urgently needed to ensure Austria's security of supply and reliability in terms of electricity and to save costs in the long term.
This is because it is currently necessary to constantly intervene in the grid to maintain stability - for example by starting up gas-fired power plants at short notice. In 2023, this would mean additional costs of 100 million euros. The real scandal is that these costs are being passed on to end consumers throughout Austria without batting an eyelid. What's more, this expansion of the grids has been criminally neglected by politicians for decades. "It's incomprehensible that they're only now coming up with this," criticizes an experienced local energy expert sharply.
Sustainably affordable - strike now
The all-round carefree package as a sustainably cheaper alternative: with your own photovoltaic system, the electricity price can be fixed for decades. Because the sun is constantly available! And the higher the self-consumption, the greater the independence and benefits of the investment.
Together with "Bessere Energie", Krone Sonne makes the path to your own PV system particularly simple and convenient. In any case, it is important to us to explain the actual price advantage of a PV system in a simple and reliable way. So: For a Krone Sun PV system with a system output of 5 kWp (suitable for an average household), installed at a typical location, taking into account all relevant factors, the electricity costs for solar power from your own system are only around 9 cents/kWh - over 25 years, reliable and inflation-proof. About half the current market price!
In comparison, this is not only a much cheaper option, but also one that protects our environment. At the same time, everyone makes a valuable, important and active contribution to the energy transition. The photovoltaic system is just the beginning - there are other ways to save money with gentle solar power. We help you find the optimal energy solution. The sun will do the rest. Make your purchase now!
Do you have any questions about Krone-Sun products, the ordering process or the rest of the project right up to the installation of your system? Book a free consultation and find out more about the Krone sun offer HERE.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.