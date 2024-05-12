Save money with Krone Sun

This is because it is currently necessary to constantly intervene in the grid to maintain stability - for example by starting up gas-fired power plants at short notice. In 2023, this would mean additional costs of 100 million euros. The real scandal is that these costs are being passed on to end consumers throughout Austria without batting an eyelid. What's more, this expansion of the grids has been criminally neglected by politicians for decades. "It's incomprehensible that they're only now coming up with this," criticizes an experienced local energy expert sharply.