Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Northern Lights also in Ö

Earth experiences strongest solar storm since 2003

Nachrichten
11.05.2024 08:43

According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the Earth is currently experiencing the first "extreme" solar storm since 2003. The level five solar storm on the five-level scale was observed on Friday evening (local time), the NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center explained.

comment0 Kommentare

The solar storm is expected to continue through the weekend, according to the NOAA. The agency also stated that GPS, power grids, spacecraft, satellite navigation and other technologies could be affected. The region of origin of the solar storms - a large sunspot cluster - is about 16 times the diameter of the Earth, it says.

In addition to the possible disruptions, solar storms also produce impressive auroras. These can sometimes be seen much further south than in the regions where they can normally be observed.

Northern lights over Vienna (Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)
Northern lights over Vienna
(Bild: APA/Max Slovencik)
Northern lights over Lake Attersee in Upper Austria (Bild: Kronen Zeitung/Robert Loy)
Northern lights over Lake Attersee in Upper Austria
(Bild: Kronen Zeitung/Robert Loy)

Magnificent auroras also in Austria
For example, auroras have also been reported in Austria. Due to the strong geomagnetic storm, these were visible as far as the Swiss latitudes, as the Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) announced on the online platform X (formerly Twitter) on Friday evening. A post on X (see below) shows the aurora borealis on the Jungfraujoch.

According to NOAA data, the last time category five, which is classified as "extreme", was reached was in October 2003 during the so-called Halloween storms. At that time, there were power outages in Sweden and transformers were damaged in South Africa.

Danger for high-tech infrastructure
Solar storms can cause a state of emergency. They are not a danger to the earth, but they are to the high-tech world. During a solar storm, high-energy particles and a massive plasma cloud race towards the planets and can massively disrupt the infrastructure on and around the Earth. This was painfully experienced two years ago by the private US space company SpaceX, which lost around 40 of its satellites as a result of a solar storm.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf