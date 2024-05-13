Things are not running smoothly: what’s going on at Tesla?

Has "Mr. X" lost interest?

In general, however, it also seems as if the billionaire Musk has lost some of his immediate interest in Tesla. Topics such as the Twitter successor X, space technology and robotaxis seem to be more important to him at the moment. The brand could perhaps even benefit if Musk turns his attention to other projects. After all, Tesla remains a benchmark for the industry in many respects: with the Model Y, the brand has the world's best-selling car in its range, with the NACS charging standard, it has outdone the established US manufacturers and in terms of vehicle connectivity, the Californians have left the entire West behind anyway. In addition, it has a lead in battery integration and production technology that is likely to last a few more years. And even though profits shrank for the first time last year, 15 billion dollars still flowed into the company's coffers. (SPX)