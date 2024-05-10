Protests escalated
Pepper spray, batons: Hunting scenes at Tesla
The protests against the car manufacturer Tesla in Grünheide near the German capital Berlin escalated on Friday. During a demonstration, hundreds of radical left-wing activists attempted to storm the company premises. There were wild clashes with the police.
The activists scaled a wild fence at the edge of the Tesla factory. The police arrived with a large contingent. Water cannons and an armored personnel carrier were also deployed.
There were repeated clashes with the officers. The police used pepper spray and batons.
One injured
At least one woman was injured during the protests around the factory premises. It initially remained unclear whether there were also injuries on the police side. Several people received medical treatment on the spot.
Activists complained about the police's actions
The situation calmed down for the time being in the afternoon. A large number of activists had made their way back to the protest camp by road, a police spokesman said. According to a dpa reporter, there were again clashes with the police and isolated arrests. A spokesperson and a spokesperson for various protest groups involved criticized the police's "disproportionately brutal" approach.
70 activists blocked the road
On the fringes of the demonstration marches to the site, there was also a sit-in blockade on country road 23 near the plant. Around 70 people blocked the road and the exit from the A10 highway, according to the police. Some activists stuck to the road, others placed tree trunks on the road as obstacles.
The police tried to cordon off the site of the only Tesla plant in Europe, and several highway exits were closed. The railroad line between Berlin and Frankfurt an der Oder was also temporarily disrupted.
Protest against the expansion of the Tesla site
The protests started at the protest camp set up near the car plant in Grünheide. Activists have also been staying there in tree houses since the end of February to protest against the planned expansion of the Tesla site and the clearing of forest. The police want the tree houses to be dismantled. A legal dispute is therefore still ongoing. Tesla opponents have been calling for days of action against the car manufacturer since Wednesday. Further actions by demonstrators around the Tesla plant are also expected at the weekend.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.