Pepper spray, batons: Hunting scenes at Tesla

Protest against the expansion of the Tesla site

The protests started at the protest camp set up near the car plant in Grünheide. Activists have also been staying there in tree houses since the end of February to protest against the planned expansion of the Tesla site and the clearing of forest. The police want the tree houses to be dismantled. A legal dispute is therefore still ongoing. Tesla opponents have been calling for days of action against the car manufacturer since Wednesday. Further actions by demonstrators around the Tesla plant are also expected at the weekend.