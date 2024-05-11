Styrian sustainability initiative withers away

Styrians know how to party properly. Unfortunately, large and small events often involve a lot of plastic - be it plates, cups or packaging. "G'scheit feiern" is also the name of an initiative by the province of Styria that promotes green events. In concrete terms, this means: glass instead of plastic, washing up instead of throwing away, regional and seasonal products, traveling by public transport, bike or on foot. Those who adhere to these criteria can receive a maximum of 600 euros.