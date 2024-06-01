Forum
Outdoor cats: Problem or species-appropriate?
Species-appropriate keeping of cats is sometimes a controversial topic. Cats that are kept in the city often have no opportunity to go outside because of the dangers posed by busy roads. In the countryside, the situation is somewhat different. Here, cats are more likely to roam through other people's gardens, forest paths or fields away from their homes. What is your opinion on this subject?
The advantages for cats are obvious: in nature they can move freely, interact with other cats and pursue their natural hunting instincts. At the same time, however, they are exposed to the dangers of road traffic, predators, hunters and diseases. Encounters with other cats are not always stress-free and territory fights can occur. For people, free-roaming cats can cause damage in the neighborhood. And the danger to birds from free-roaming cats is also a problem that should not be neglected.
If you own a cat: Do you let them outside and if so, under what conditions? What safety precautions do you consider essential to ensure the welfare of all concerned? Do you think outdoor cats lead happier lives than indoor or indoor cats? And do you have concerns about the impact of outdoor cats on local wildlife? We look forward to a lively discussion in the comments section!
