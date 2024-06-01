Outdoor cats: Problem or species-appropriate?

The advantages for cats are obvious: in nature they can move freely, interact with other cats and pursue their natural hunting instincts. At the same time, however, they are exposed to the dangers of road traffic, predators, hunters and diseases. Encounters with other cats are not always stress-free and territory fights can occur. For people, free-roaming cats can cause damage in the neighborhood. And the danger to birds from free-roaming cats is also a problem that should not be neglected.