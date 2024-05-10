“Vienna urgently needs the patient billion”

The situation is particularly precarious for general practitioners, pediatricians and gynecologists. It would be easy to pass the buck to elective doctors. However, Dr. Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied, Chairwoman of the Curia of General Practitioners in Vienna, does not want to let this stand: "Elective doctors have emerged because people simply no longer felt that they were receiving good enough care in the statutory health insurance sector. There is less and less time for the individual. Elective doctors have only filled the gap left by politics."