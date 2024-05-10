Statutory health insurance physicians are dwindling
“Vienna urgently needs the patient billion”
Current figures show that the number of panel doctors is declining, while the number of elective doctors is increasing. But the problem is home-made.
A recent response to an inquiry from the Ministry of Health - as reported by the "Krone" - is currently causing a stir. This is because the latest surveys confirm this: While the number of elective physicians is exploding in some specialties, the number of health insurance fund posts is falling dramatically. In Vienna, the number of panel doctors has fallen by twelve percent since 2012, while the population has grown by 16 percent in the same period.
We need the promised billion patients. But the situation has changed dramatically. While the billion was earmarked for the whole of Austria back then, we would now need it in Vienna alone.
Dr. Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied, Kurienobfrau der niedergelassenen Ärzte in Wien
The situation is particularly precarious for general practitioners, pediatricians and gynecologists. It would be easy to pass the buck to elective doctors. However, Dr. Naghme Kamaleyan-Schmied, Chairwoman of the Curia of General Practitioners in Vienna, does not want to let this stand: "Elective doctors have emerged because people simply no longer felt that they were receiving good enough care in the statutory health insurance sector. There is less and less time for the individual. Elective doctors have only filled the gap left by politics."
Over 80 GPs are not seeing patients
In Vienna alone, there are currently 36 vacancies for GPs. Even more dramatic: 85.5 contracts (including primary care units and primary care outpatient clinics) have already been signed, but the doctors are still unable to treat patients. The reason: in most cases, there is simply not enough space. The issue of "false VAT exemption" should finally be clarified here.
There is a lack of money for modern services
Kamaleyan-Schmied is also calling for swift negotiations to modernize the catalog of services: "Examinations such as thyroid scintigraphy or venous ultrasound must be included. Early treatment would significantly reduce follow-up costs. We urgently need the patient billion. But the situation has deteriorated dramatically since then. While the billion was earmarked for the whole of Austria back then, we would now need it in Vienna alone."
