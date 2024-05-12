Red Bull Salzburg vs Hartberg LIVE from 5pm

Salzburg's record against Hartberg is almost spotless: In 18 league matches, the league giants have only conceded a point to the team from Eastern Styria once (December 2019/2:2). In the cup, however, Salzburg only progressed in a penalty shoot-out this year. And the negative trend is particularly evident away from home (defeats in Linz, Klagenfurt and Vienna). In the 0:2 draw against Rapid, Salzburg's offense went scoreless in the league for the first time since November (0:0 at Austria Vienna). However, it was the defense that proved to be the weak point of late. They have never conceded at least two goals in their last four games.