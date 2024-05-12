Bundesliga in the ticker
Red Bull Salzburg vs Hartberg LIVE from 5pm
31st round of the domestic Bundesliga. Red Bull Salzburg must win away against Hartberg to stay in the title race. We will be reporting live from 5pm, see ticker below.
To keep their chances of defending the Bundesliga title alive, struggling giants Salzburg must win at Hartberg on Sunday. However, fulfilling their duty against a favorite opponent is not enough. With a four-point deficit and two rounds to play, the Bulls are dependent on help from their rivals in the title race against Sturm Graz. LASK, who are three points behind them, are expected to do just that.
After their home game against league leaders Sturm in the final round, the Upper Austrians will visit Salzburg. Onur Cinel's side are certainly not keen on a cut-throat game which, in the worst case scenario, could result in third place and Salzburg's worst finish of the season in the Red Bull era (since 2005).
Strong record against Hartberg
Salzburg did not say a word about the championship battle itself in their press release on Friday. "We're not looking at the table, we're focusing exclusively on our performance and how we can bring our best possible game to the pitch on Sunday," emphasized Cinel. "Our clear aim is to do better than last time against a very strong Hartberg team. We have to succeed in bringing the basis for the game that defines us onto the pitch and invest everything in the three points."
Salzburg's record against Hartberg is almost spotless: In 18 league matches, the league giants have only conceded a point to the team from Eastern Styria once (December 2019/2:2). In the cup, however, Salzburg only progressed in a penalty shoot-out this year. And the negative trend is particularly evident away from home (defeats in Linz, Klagenfurt and Vienna). In the 0:2 draw against Rapid, Salzburg's offense went scoreless in the league for the first time since November (0:0 at Austria Vienna). However, it was the defense that proved to be the weak point of late. They have never conceded at least two goals in their last four games.
Horn instead of Schlager
This is also due to the changing line-up. While Strahinja Pavlovic was missing from the 2-2 draw against Sturm due to yellow card suspension, Oumar Solet was sidelined in Vienna due to indiscipline. In Hartberg, Timo Horn will be in charge of the defense for only the second time as a replacement for regular keeper Alexander Schlager, who has a knee injury. Midfielder Mads Bidstrup is again questionable due to shoulder problems. Other regulars, such as the Brazilian Fernando and Maurits Kjaergaard, have been missing for some time.
"We saw again at Rapid how difficult it is when we're not fully focused and don't put in a top performance on the pitch," said Salzburg's Luka Sucic in the rear-view mirror. "That has to be different again in Hartberg, because they play very cheeky, attacking and good soccer, so it won't be any easier for us than last time."
Hartberg recently snatched points from leaders Sturm in Graz (1:1), but were annoyed not to have taken the lead over the finishing line despite being outnumbered for a long time. The East Styrians (25 points) are involved in a three-way battle with Rapid (25) and Klagenfurt (22) for two European Cup places. Rapid and Austria are ranked ahead of Hartberg with the same number of points.
Entrup is suspended
Coach Markus Schopp assumes that his team will have to pick up six points against Salzburg and Rapid to pull off the surprise. "There is a clear picture: they have to win, we have to win. Salzburg are looking up, but probably also down. And if we say we want fourth place, we have to win the last two games."
Hartberg will not be fooled by Salzburg's results, said Schopp. "We know that they are already a very good team who have their issues this year, but will do everything they can to become champions right up to the last second." Schopp also believes his team is now mature enough to succeed in the final against the big clubs. "I see the team as absolutely focused and with the conviction that they can take the last two steps."
However, top scorer Maximilian Entrup is suspended against Salzburg and could be replaced by Ruben Providence. The second-highest scorer, Donis Avdijaj, is about to play his 100th Bundesliga game. Tobias Kainz, Hartberg's Bundesliga record player with 174 appearances, will stay for another two years, as the club announced on Friday.
