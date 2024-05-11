Freudenau: Expedition into the catacombs of electricity

It is almost dead quiet down here in the catacombs. Only the soft splashing of a mini-rivulet can be heard, seeping through a crack in the dark gray catacomb of the Freudenau Danube power plant. "Otherwise, up to 500,000 liters of the big river shoot through here, and in eight minutes as much water flows through here as all Viennese households consume per year," assure VERBUND boss Michael Strugl and plant manager Heinz-Peter Allmer, who is responsible for the Lower Danube, during the "Krone" site inspection. We are close to the lowest accessible point in Vienna - because the inspection corridor under the machine to be serviced is exactly 129.5 meters above the Adriatic Sea level, which is decisive for this geographical data.