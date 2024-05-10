Not in Vienna! LH wants a Styrian national stadium

The reaction of the Styrian Bundesliga soccer clubs to LH Drexler's initiative is ambivalent. "It's good that the state is making a move in this matter," said GAK boss René Ziesler. "When it comes to soccer infrastructure, we have to think in terms of overall responsibility and invest continuously, because ultimately it's also about the youth in our clubs." Sturm president Christian Jauk is "happy to support anything that promotes sport and therefore health. However, visions usually become purely political. That's why I continue to advocate a timely and feasible solution." Hartberg chairman Erich Korherr hits the same nail on the head. "This vision is great for Styria and a way of thinking about the future - but it doesn't solve our current problems and is not what we need in Styria at the moment. We don't currently have a stadium suitable for UEFA in our province. Many questions need to be answered for a multifunctional arena. Who gets priority and when, the soccer clubs or the concert organizers? Who will play in the stadium so that all costs are covered?"