Advance from Graz
Not in Vienna! LH wants a Styrian national stadium
The debate about the Styrian stadium infrastructure has - unfortunately - been going on for several years. Currently, however, the situation is more apparent than ever due to the sporting success of Sturm, Hartberg and GAK. The unfortunate situation has called Styrian Governor Christopher Drexler onto the scene. He calls for a rethink and makes a surprising demand.
Unfortunately, the stadium debate in Styria has already run its course. It is well known that championship contenders Sturm, who have been fighting for their own home in Graz-Liebenau for some time, will be forced to move to Klagenfurt if they make it into the Champions League. Hartberg faces the same fate if it makes it into the European Cup, as it would have to play in Linz. The Hartberg Arena will be completely unsuitable for the Bundesliga in 2025/2026 with the existing infrastructure. And GAK's promotion to the Bundesliga (they also play in the Liebenauer Merkur Arena) added further "tinder" to the game.
This miserable situation from a Styrian point of view - especially in the provincial capital of Graz - is now prompting Governor Christopher Drexler to take action. "Graz is the soccer capital of Austria, Styria is the soccer state of Austria. It is therefore a disgrace that we are not able to host Champions League matches in Graz and are also left out of international soccer matches. However, the outstanding success of Styrian soccer clubs in recent years underlines the fact that Styria is second to none when it comes to soccer. That is why I would like to suggest that the planned new national stadium should come to Styria," said the provincial father.
The debate about a new national stadium surrounding a possible expansion, conversion or new construction of the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna's Prater feels like it has the same long beard as the stadium issue in Styria. Which is why, according to Drexler, you could kill two birds with one stone. "Not everything always has to be based in Vienna, there are also good reasons to promote the sports infrastructure outside the federal capital. In any case, I am not aware of any constitutional provision that states that such a stadium must necessarily be located in Vienna," said the ÖVP politician, who "therefore definitely supports the initiative of Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer, who also envisages a new national stadium by 2030 in his Austria plan."
Drexler already has one or two properties in Styria in mind. "There were already considerations and a feasibility study about a national stadium in the south of Graz over 20 years ago, which is why I believe that we could build a national stadium there. The exact location needs to be examined, but there is no doubt that there is sufficient capacity in the south of Graz." Drexler cited the large area in the south of Graz around the Schwarzl leisure center as one example of several options.
For Drexler, the multiple possible uses of a stadium would be an advantage here. "A national stadium could in any case also be a multifunctional arena for concerts and the like. We have one of the largest concert organizers in the south of Graz and could make good use of an internationally suitable event location with a concert focus and appeal far into the south of Europe."
Landeshauptmann Steiermark Christopher Drexler
It is clear that the possible large-scale project envisaged by Drexler is not a short-term solution for the Styrian clubs affected. Here Drexler appeals to the city of Graz in the stadium causa surrounding Sturm and GAK. "I would like to remind you that, on my initiative as Sports Councilor, we held a stadium summit with all Styrian Bundesliga and second division clubs, the responsible mayors and the City of Graz in December 2021. Unfortunately, nothing worth mentioning has happened since then. In any case, the city of Graz is called upon to reach an agreement with SK Sturm and GAK. What is beyond dispute for me, however, for safety reasons alone, is that investment in the Merkur Arena in Graz is absolutely essential!"
12 million for Hartberg
And not only there. "I don't want to see Hartberg forced to relegate because the stadium is deemed unsuitable for the league. However, those responsible must also consider the dimensions of a stadium in Hartberg. In any case, the Styrian provincial government has already promised support of up to 12 million euros."
The reaction of the Styrian Bundesliga soccer clubs to LH Drexler's initiative is ambivalent. "It's good that the state is making a move in this matter," said GAK boss René Ziesler. "When it comes to soccer infrastructure, we have to think in terms of overall responsibility and invest continuously, because ultimately it's also about the youth in our clubs." Sturm president Christian Jauk is "happy to support anything that promotes sport and therefore health. However, visions usually become purely political. That's why I continue to advocate a timely and feasible solution." Hartberg chairman Erich Korherr hits the same nail on the head. "This vision is great for Styria and a way of thinking about the future - but it doesn't solve our current problems and is not what we need in Styria at the moment. We don't currently have a stadium suitable for UEFA in our province. Many questions need to be answered for a multifunctional arena. Who gets priority and when, the soccer clubs or the concert organizers? Who will play in the stadium so that all costs are covered?"
