TiCare Innovations
Start-up focuses on better wound care
The Tyrolean start-up TiCare Innovations is working on new solutions for the treatment of chronic wounds. Augmented reality is also being used. The managing director brings 20 years of practical experience to his company.
A new start-up from Tyrol wants to get involved in the healthcare sector. It was founded by Florian Kreidl and is called TiCare Innovations. The managing director wants to set new standards in wound care in particular. The neo-entrepreneur himself was involved in working with chronic wound patients for more than 20 years. "My familiarity with the suffering of these patients drives me to bring about change and develop innovative solutions," Kreidl explains to the Tiroler Krone newspaper.
TiCare Innovations is responsible for knowledge transfer and provides practical knowledge in the treatment of chronic wounds, both in the clinical environment and in the field of wound practices and home care.
Florian Kreidl
"Unique combination of micronutrients"
One of these solutions is the product "VV und Komplex Pro". "It is characterized by its unique combination of micronutrients, which is specifically aimed at supporting wound healing. Other products are often only based on these substances," explains Kreidl. The quantity and texture of the product also make it "easy to take and integrate into patients' everyday lives".
Another solution is the "AR Wound Management" project, which TiCare Innovations is developing in cooperation with the Kufstein-based company AR Technology and the fhg - Zentrum für Gesundheitsberufe Tirol GmbH in Innsbruck.
"AR Wound Management" for more efficient care
Kreidl explains: "AR Technology are experts in the field of augmented reality who, with their team of medical IT specialists and medtech developers, provide the technological basis for the product. The fhg, which has been training academic wound managers for almost 20 years, takes care of the scientific approach and accompanies and supports the project with research, market and needs analysis. TiCare Innovations is responsible for knowledge transfer and provides practical knowledge in the treatment of chronic wounds, both in the clinical environment and in the field of wound practices and home care."
Further implementation is being worked on
The use of augmented reality enables nursing staff to obtain valuable information on site, which leads to improved wound care and thus makes the care process more efficient.
Finally, the Managing Director reveals that the company is currently working on further implementation with one of the largest companies for wound materials. "However, we are not allowed to mention the name yet."
