Start-up focuses on better wound care

"AR Wound Management" for more efficient care

Kreidl explains: "AR Technology are experts in the field of augmented reality who, with their team of medical IT specialists and medtech developers, provide the technological basis for the product. The fhg, which has been training academic wound managers for almost 20 years, takes care of the scientific approach and accompanies and supports the project with research, market and needs analysis. TiCare Innovations is responsible for knowledge transfer and provides practical knowledge in the treatment of chronic wounds, both in the clinical environment and in the field of wound practices and home care."