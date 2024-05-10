1,000 % against the right
Lena Meyer-Landrut: “The AfD must be banned”
Singer Lena Meyer-Landrut is calling for a tougher approach to right-wing populists.
"The AfD must be banned," she told Der Spiegel in a recent interview.
"1,000 percent against the right"
The former song contest winner explained: "In this country and at this time, you simply don't have the option of positioning yourself far to the right. I like to repeat that on all my platforms. Even if I lose followers as a result, I don't care. I'm 1,000 percent against the right and against the AfD."
I am 1,000 percent against the right and against the AfD.
Lena Meyer-Landrut
The Alternative for Germany (AfD for short) is a right-wing populist party in Germany.
Self-doubt and depression
In the interview, the 32-year-old also spoke about self-doubt, her psyche and the depression she suffers from. According to Lena Meyer-Landrut, she deliberately did not make her diagnosis public for a long time.
"Not a depression activist"
She "doesn't want to be a depression activist", said Meyer-Landrut. "Others are much better at that. I don't want to be reduced to that either. For me, this diagnosis is simply part of my life, part of normality. It belongs to me. I don't like it when depression is treated like a sensation."
Fortunately, she has a great therapist who has taught her how to help herself.
The singer, who grew up in Hanover and was sponsored by entertainer Stefan Raab, won the Eurovision Song Contest for Germany at the age of 19 with the song "Satellite". She took part in several seasons of the Sat.1 music casting show "The Voice Kids" as a coach.
She keeps her private life strictly out of the public eye. She fights for her privacy to remain her privacy and is allowed to decide for herself what becomes public and what does not, the singer once told dpa.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.