Three pillars
Vorarlberg demands these points from asylum seekers
The federal state of Vorarlberg is introducing a code agreement for asylum seekers from June 1st. Refugees will be required to sign an agreement committing themselves to attending German and values courses as well as engaging in community service, as announced by Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) at a press conference on Friday.
Starting on June 1, the one-page "Vorarlberg Code" will be presented to new asylum seekers arriving in Vorarlberg, but also to around 1,750 refugees who are already receiving basic care in the state.
Of course, there is no obligation to sign the code. "We are proceeding in stages. If there are a large number of refusals or asylum seekers do not adhere to the code, we will initiate a second stage," said Wallner. This would mean that the state would amend the Social Benefits Act and stipulate a sanction - specifically a reduction in pocket money.
The "Vorarlberg Code" has these three pillars:
- German from day one (German courses have been increased)
- Values courses (organized by the federal government from June)
- Non-profit aid activities to support integration (offers are being expanded in line with demand)
German courses
Vorarlberg was the first federal state to offer German courses as part of basic services and continues to do so today. This year, the number of courses on offer has been massively increased. Thanks to more funding from the social fund, it will be possible to almost double the number of lessons on offer. The literacy and language courses are run by Caritas and the Austrian Integration Fund (ÖIF).
Values courses
The Federal Ministry of the Interior will offer values courses for asylum seekers from June. From then on, the state of Vorarlberg will only accept people who have already completed such a course in a federal care facility.
Community work
Integration through community service work is one of the most important measures to promote integration. Not only does this ensure a regular daily routine, but the newly learned language can also be used directly. There is also an incentive to significantly increase pocket money. Up to 110 euros can be earned per month.
No sanctions threatened for the time being
According to Wallner, the state is holding back on sanctions for the time being and wants to observe how the model is accepted for a few months. He and the responsible state councillor Christian Gantner (ÖVP) emphasized that "paying attention to integration" was the order of the day. The issue and the concerns of the population in this regard must be taken seriously.
