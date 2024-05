Deer kill on the Irrsee: “Wolf may have been with us”

A dead roebuck was found in mid-April in the Upper Austrian border community of Oberhofen am Irrsee. After DNA testing, it is now certain that the wolf has caught the four-legged friend. The predator is also likely to have attacked a pony afterwards, according to experts from the neighboring province. When asked, Salzburg's wolf commissioner, Hubert Stock, emphasized: "Due to its radius of action, it could well be that the wolf was also on the move in our province."