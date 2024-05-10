Unroyal tour
Harry and Meghan are celebrated in Nigeria
Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan arrived in Nigeria on Friday for a three-day visit. After landing, the couple visited a school in the capital Abuja. The pupils there gave them a warm welcome.
Harry and Meghan received wooden bead necklaces and were greeted with a serenade by dancers and singers.
Selfies with schoolgirls
The Duchess, who is said to have complained about so-called "walkabouts", where members of the royal family meet assembled well-wishers, during her active time as a royal, seemed to enjoy bathing in the crowd. She smiled as she posed for selfies with pupils from Lightway Academy in Abuja and applauded enthusiastic dancing children.
According to British media, the couple behaved as if they were on a royal tour, even though they left the British royal family in 2020 to live in the USA with their children Lilibeth (2) and Archie (5).
Meghan chats about Lili and Archie
To a kindergarten class of children aged two to five who sang and danced, Meghan said her daughter enjoyed it: "This is Lili's favorite class too."
She added: "Maybe it's all the jumping around." In an electronics class that built robot cars, Meghan revealed that her son Archie is also enthusiastic about it. She apparently left her children with their grandmother in California during the trip.
Meghan wore a backless, peach-colored dress and gold jewelry when she visited the school. She had her hair tied back in a long ponytail.
Invitation from the Chief of Staff
The trip to the West African country was at the invitation of the Nigerian Chief of General Staff, whom Harry had met on the fringes of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.
The younger son of King Charles III launched the games for war-wounded soldiers ten years ago.
With "Nigeria: Unconquered", the focus of Harry's appointments is on a charity organization that works together with the Invictus Games. At a polo tournament - Harry is a big fan of equestrian sports - donations will be collected for the organization. The 39-year-old wants to meet wounded soldiers in a hospital.
Nigerian roots
Duchess Meghan (42) has Nigerian roots. Among other things, she will co-chair an event on women in leadership positions with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), as previously announced.
Harry and Meghan flew to Nigeria from London. He had attended a thanksgiving service in the British capital - without Meghan - to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. Meghan flew from the USA after the event and met Harry in the VIP Windsor Lounge at London's Heathrow Airport to fly on from there.
No meeting with Charles
A meeting with Harry's father did not materialize for either Harry or Meghan - allegedly due to scheduling reasons. The relationship between King Charles and the fifth in line to the British throne has been strained since Harry and Meghan made serious allegations against members of the Royal Family and the palace.
Father and son last saw each other in London at the beginning of February. Back then, Harry spontaneously traveled to his old home for a brief meeting after Charles made his cancer public.
