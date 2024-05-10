Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Unroyal tour

Harry and Meghan are celebrated in Nigeria

Nachrichten
10.05.2024 13:39

Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan arrived in Nigeria on Friday for a three-day visit. After landing, the couple visited a school in the capital Abuja. The pupils there gave them a warm welcome.

comment0 Kommentare

Harry and Meghan received wooden bead necklaces and were greeted with a serenade by dancers and singers.

Selfies with schoolgirls
The Duchess, who is said to have complained about so-called "walkabouts", where members of the royal family meet assembled well-wishers, during her active time as a royal, seemed to enjoy bathing in the crowd. She smiled as she posed for selfies with pupils from Lightway Academy in Abuja and applauded enthusiastic dancing children.

Harry and Meghan posed for selfies. (Bild: APA/AFP/Kola SULAIMON)
Harry and Meghan posed for selfies.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Kola SULAIMON)
Duchess Meghan was beaming during her visit to the Nigerian school. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Sunday Alamba / AP)
Duchess Meghan was beaming during her visit to the Nigerian school.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Sunday Alamba / AP)

According to British media, the couple behaved as if they were on a royal tour, even though they left the British royal family in 2020 to live in the USA with their children Lilibeth (2) and Archie (5).

Meghan chats about Lili and Archie
To a kindergarten class of children aged two to five who sang and danced, Meghan said her daughter enjoyed it: "This is Lili's favorite class too."

She added: "Maybe it's all the jumping around." In an electronics class that built robot cars, Meghan revealed that her son Archie is also enthusiastic about it. She apparently left her children with their grandmother in California during the trip.

Meghan wore a backless, peach-colored dress and gold jewelry when she visited the school. She had her hair tied back in a long ponytail.

Invitation from the Chief of Staff
The trip to the West African country was at the invitation of the Nigerian Chief of General Staff, whom Harry had met on the fringes of the Invictus Games in Düsseldorf.

The younger son of King Charles III launched the games for war-wounded soldiers ten years ago.

With "Nigeria: Unconquered", the focus of Harry's appointments is on a charity organization that works together with the Invictus Games. At a polo tournament - Harry is a big fan of equestrian sports - donations will be collected for the organization. The 39-year-old wants to meet wounded soldiers in a hospital.

Harry and Meghan took part in matches at the African school. (Bild: APA/AFP/Kola SULAIMON)
Harry and Meghan took part in matches at the African school.
(Bild: APA/AFP/Kola SULAIMON)

Nigerian roots
Duchess Meghan (42) has Nigerian roots. Among other things, she will co-chair an event on women in leadership positions with the Director-General of the World Trade Organization (WTO), as previously announced.

Harry and Meghan flew to Nigeria from London. He had attended a thanksgiving service in the British capital - without Meghan - to mark the tenth anniversary of the Invictus Games. Meghan flew from the USA after the event and met Harry in the VIP Windsor Lounge at London's Heathrow Airport to fly on from there.

Meghan and Harry were greeted by African dancers. (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Sunday Alamba)
Meghan and Harry were greeted by African dancers.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Sunday Alamba)

No meeting with Charles
A meeting with Harry's father did not materialize for either Harry or Meghan - allegedly due to scheduling reasons. The relationship between King Charles and the fifth in line to the British throne has been strained since Harry and Meghan made serious allegations against members of the Royal Family and the palace.

Father and son last saw each other in London at the beginning of February. Back then, Harry spontaneously traveled to his old home for a brief meeting after Charles made his cancer public.

Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Ähnliche Themen
Nigeria
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf