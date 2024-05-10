Kylie collapses
Shock diagnosis: mom Kris Jenner has a tumor
The Kardashians have been sharing their lives with their fans on their reality show for years. They laugh, argue and cry in front of the cameras. Now the family reveals a shock moment: matriarch Kris Jenner (68) has been found to have a tumor.
A first, emotional trailer for the new and fifth season of "The Kardashians", which airs on Hulu and DisneyPlus on May 23, shows mom Kris breaking the shock news to her family. In the clip, Jenner shared, "I had my scan, they found a cyst and something like a small tumor."
Kris' shock diagnosis: Kylie breaks down in tears
After the mother-of-six was first shown speaking to a doctor following a check-up at a clinic, she gathered her loved ones around her. The Kardashian sisters, who are not usually tongue-tied, are speechless. That a tumor could threaten the life of the head of the family, Kris Jenner - a terrible idea for everyone. She holds the whole family together like no other.
Youngest Karjenner sister Kylie in particular reacted visibly emotionally to the shocking news and literally collapsed on the sofa after the shocking news. Apart from the brief conversation from the reality show, however, no further details about Kris' state of health are known.
Fans worry about Kris Jenner
Kardashian fans are now hoping for the best after this shock news, Jenner wrote on Instagram: "I hope you're well, Kris" or "Hope everything is okay again health-wise" can be read on Kris' Instagram profile.
Whether it is a benign or malignant tumor and whether it has perhaps even already been removed cannot be seen in the trailer for the current season of "The Kardashians".
Episodes about Kourtney's pregnancy complications
Kourtney's pregnancy complications are also discussed in the trailer for the new episode of "The Kardashians". The 45-year-old had to undergo emergency surgery to save her then unborn son Rocky.
On Instagram, Kourtney wrote about the scary situation: "I will forever be grateful to my incredible doctors for saving our baby's life. I am forever grateful for my husband who rushed from his tour to my side to be with me in the hospital and take care of me afterward. My rock. And to my mom, thank you for holding my hand through it all."
