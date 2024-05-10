Advantage in the final?
ESC sensation: Kaleen has the last starting number!
The rave continues: Austria's ESC hopeful this year, Kaleen, secured her place in the final on Thursday in the 2nd semi-final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Malmö. And now her starting place has also been revealed, which could bring some advantages.
With her techno-inspired number "We Will Rave", the 29-year-old managed to secure one of the coveted ten tickets for the final. Just like last year, the final of the world's biggest music competition will take place on Saturday (May 11) with Austrian participation.
Starting number 26
As was announced during the night, Kaleen will be the last act in the final with bib number 26. And that can certainly bring advantages.
Low bib numbers at a disadvantage
Participants with lower starting numbers are often at a disadvantage because they are not remembered as well. Austria opened the contest last year and finished in 15th place.
But this year's last starting place promises Kaleen an excellent opportunity to be remembered by the audience once again before the voting begins. And with her hot performance and her look, she could do even better.
"Biggest dream come true"
"I really feel like I've turned my biggest dream into reality," said the Upper Austrian-born singer enthusiastically about the evening at the subsequent press conference after her triumph: "Performing in front of so many beautiful people is amazing!"
After all, Kaleen has many years of experience in other roles at previous ESCs, for example as a stand-in. There she always saw how the artists were doing on the huge stage: "And now I'm so grateful that I finally have the chance to feel that myself."
Switzerland and the Netherlands favorites
As expected, Nemo from Switzerland also punched his ticket to the final with "The Code". With its musical bombast, the non-binary act has long been regarded by bookmakers as one of the possible favorites for overall victory.
The same applies to Dutchman Joost Klein, who was logically selected with his serious, fun number "Europapa", as well as the Armenian duo Ladaniva with their lively folk pop song "Jako".
The Song Contest will be opened this year by Sweden, followed by Ukraine and Germany.
Demonstrations against Eden Golan
Israeli singer Eden Golan is also further along with "Hurricane". The 20-year-old was the focus of much attention, not least because numerous protest events had formed in Malmö during the ESC week against Israel's admission to the competition despite the Gaza war. These included a demonstration in the afternoon with thousands of participants, including "Fridays for Future" icon Greta Thunberg.
Now Eden Golan is also taking part in the final on Saturday - and the next demonstration march has been announced in Malmö city center.
