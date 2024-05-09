EU elephant round
It was the first elephant round of "Puls 4" in cooperation with "Krone" in the EU election campaign and it started with a surprise. All the top candidates backed 23-year-old Lena Schilling.
Schilling: fierce accusations from her private environment
In the last 72 hours, the Green top candidate has been confronted with fierce accusations from her private sphere - namely that she is not very truthful. One person in particular who jumped into the breach for Schilling was FPÖ top candidate Harald Vilimsky.
Vilimsky takes aim at the SPÖ
Perhaps also because he himself is a defendant in criminal cases. Vilimsky insinuated that the SPÖ had steered this story. "It is perhaps surprising that I am standing in defense of Schilling, but the accusations have nothing to do with politics. This is a witch's kitchen".
Schieder counters
SPÖ top candidate Andreas Schieder denied that the SPÖ knew about the smear campaign against Schilling. "I can rule that out. I'm not interested in these rumors". After that, there were no more surprises.
The expected positions were taken on Ukraine, migration and the economy. Reinhold Lopatka was caught with one or two eye rolls while Vilimsky was speaking.
