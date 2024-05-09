Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

EU elephant round

Automatically saved draft

Nachrichten
09.05.2024 21:05

The first elephant round of the EU elections on Thursday evening started with a surprise. All the leading candidates backed the Green candidate Lena Schilling.

comment0 Kommentare

It was the first elephant round of "Puls 4" in cooperation with "Krone" in the EU election campaign and it started with a surprise. All the top candidates backed 23-year-old Lena Schilling.

Schilling: fierce accusations from her private environment
In the last 72 hours, the Green top candidate has been confronted with fierce accusations from her private sphere - namely that she is not very truthful. One person in particular who jumped into the breach for Schilling was FPÖ top candidate Harald Vilimsky.

Vilimsky takes aim at the SPÖ
Perhaps also because he himself is a defendant in criminal cases. Vilimsky insinuated that the SPÖ had steered this story. "It is perhaps surprising that I am standing in defense of Schilling, but the accusations have nothing to do with politics. This is a witch's kitchen".

Schieder counters
SPÖ top candidate Andreas Schieder denied that the SPÖ knew about the smear campaign against Schilling. "I can rule that out. I'm not interested in these rumors". After that, there were no more surprises.

The expected positions were taken on Ukraine, migration and the economy. Reinhold Lopatka was caught with one or two eye rolls while Vilimsky was speaking.

Ida Metzger
Ida Metzger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf